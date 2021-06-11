Danske Bank apologises for technical issue causing problems for debit card users

Users of Danske Bank debit cards in Northern Ireland reported having issues using the cards to make purchases on Friday afternoon.

Some customers of the bank reported on social media receiving a “cancellation” error when attempting to use their cards to make a purchase. Others said they received the message, but found funds coming out of their account when they later checked their online banking.

In a statement the bank apologised for the issue.

"We can confirm that there is an issue currently affecting Danske Bank debit cards,” they said.

“We are working to identify the cause of the problem and apologise for any inconvenience caused to customers in the meantime.”

The issue led to some taking to social media expressing frustration at the issue.

One user on Twitter wrote: "Just to warn everyone, even though the transaction came up as 'cancelled' on the shop's card machine, I've still been charged for every attempted payment. Paid for things four times over. Keep a note for the refund.”

Another said: "Our whole household uses Danske Bank and no-one can pay for anything in shops or use ATMs. Since Covid we don’t use cash so we’re completely stuck. It’s Friday- need money for groceries. What on earth is going on. Please sort this out, we have no back up cards.”

On Friday evening, the bank said the issue had been resolved, before apologising for the issue again.