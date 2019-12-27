Danske Bank 'too quick' to report digital problem fixed

Apology offered after customers blocked from accounts

Some customers are reporting problems with the Danske Bank app

Danske Bank has said customers are continuing to experience difficulties with its digital services after an outage on Friday morning admitting it was "too quick" to report the problem had been fixed.

The Danish bank apologised after customers reported problems with its online banking platform.

Scores of people reported problems accessing the Danske Bank application and eBanking platforms.

Some people said they experienced difficulty logging in for up to 30 minutes before giving up.

It resulted in a flurry of queries to the bank across its social media channels.

The bank confirmed to the Belfast Telegraph the issue was across its group affecting customers around the world, not just in Northern Ireland. It said it was aware of people having difficulty logging into their accounts.

Cards and cash machines were unaffected.

Before 1pm the bank said its ebanking platform and mobile app services had been restored. However, later it said an underlying issue was being addressed before the app could be fully restored.

"Seems we were a bit too quick," the bank said in a tweet.

"There’s still some underlying issues with logging onto our app.

"eBanking on desktop or browser and card transactions are still unaffected and working as normal.

"Please bear with us while we work on our app."

Customers said they were still experiencing problems.

A spokeswoman said the issue was confined to online banking access and no one should be out of money.

"Thanks for your patience and understanding," the bank added in a tweet.

