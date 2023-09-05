‘Dark cloud’ hanging over Castlederg as vigil to be held for dad Conor Browne (28) while murder probe continues

Tributes have continued to pour in online for the popular Co Tyrone man.

A murder investigation has been launched into the killing of the 28-year-old in Castlederg (Pic: Caisleán na Deirge Naomh Eoghan CLG)

A candlelit vigil is to be held in the Co Tyrone town where father-of-one Conor Browne was murdered at the weekend.

Conor Browne (28) died in hospital two days after being stabbed outside a pub in Castlederg in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The ‘Vigil of Remembrance’ will take place in The Diamond area of the town at 8pm on Wednesday, September 6.

Organisers Darkness Into Light have said Conor’s killing has left a “dark cloud” hanging over the community.

"Our town of Castlederg was sent into a sense of shock, disbelief, anger and sorrow over the last few days,” they said.

"Conor was a much loved father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and a brilliant friend to so many people. His death has affected everyone who had the pleasure of knowing this great fella and it has affected people whom never had the privilege of meeting him.

"We as a community want to show our support and solidarity to Conor’s immediate family and to the Browne and Collins family circle. We want to let the people know that all the good work that has been done in our town is not going to be undone by this vile act.

“We invite everyone near and far to join us to remember this very special young man whom has had his life cut short. We ask you to keep Conor’s family and friends in your prayers.”

One of Conor’s neighbours in Castlederg recalled how he had nicknamed him ‘Smiler’ and described the incident as an “absolute tragedy”.

"Our whole community has been shocked, saddened and in pieces over the death of Conor Browne at the weekend,” said Liam McHugh.

"Only 28 years of age and coming out of the local pub to get stabbed to his death. There's no words to describe this absolute tragedy. Conor’s mum Geraldine and Eleanor are first cousins, and Eleanor worked in Drumnabey Primary school when he attended there.

"With the school being across the road from us I used to cross over at break time to check on Rachel to see if she was okay. This wee red-haired boy with glasses always came running up to me with a bag of crisps in his hands and always wearing the biggest smile on his face.

"I remember one day saying to him, ‘I'm going to call you Smiler every day from now on because you never stop smiling.’ And I did. Apparently he still wore that big smile right through to his adulthood."

A minute’s silence was held in memory of Conor before local football club Dergview’s two youth games against St Patrick’s Castlederg and Strathroy Harps FC at Darragh Park on Monday night.

The club will also make a similar gesture before Tuesday night’s North West Senior Cup game against Maiden City.

Local GAA club Naomh Eoghan CLG have also postponed a planned family fun day as a mark of respect to Conor’s family.

Tributes have also continued to pour in from a number of neighbouring football and GAA clubs.

Aghyaran St Davog’s GAC, who Conor represented as a youth player, posted condolences to his family online and offered support to anyone affected by his death.

"Conor is a former youth player with our club and the Browne family have always contributed so much to Aghyaran St Davog’s throughout our club’s history,” they said.

"Conor was a young man who was filled with so much joy and positivity and he has so cruelly been taken. Mary Queen of the Gael pray for him.

"For anyone who is affected in any way from the events of Friday night then please reach out to our club and we will get you the support to help you through this most difficult time.”

A murder investigation has been launched into the killing of the 28-year-old in Castlederg (Pic: Caisleán na Deirge Naomh Eoghan CLG)

Meanwhile, a number of local businesses have announced they will close their premises on Wednesday evening to allow members of the community to attend the vigil.

El Greco restaurant – where Conor was a regular customer – said the 28-year-old embodied “everything that’s good about our community”.

"Our entire community has been struck with incredible sadness and pain over the past days,” they posted on their Facebook page.

"A young man that was full of life and positivity has been taken away from his family and friends in the most disgusting way. May this unthinkable and inhumane act be not a reflection of our wee town, but let Conor’s legacy truly embody everything that’s good about our community.

"A loyal friend, only out for the craic, a loving father and an honest working man. A smiling face you were sure to see every week in the takeaway, the cheeky grin never disintegrated, no matter how long he might have had to wait.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the PSNI issued a renewed appeal to the public for information regarding the young man’s death.

Four men - aged 31, 27 and two aged 28 - remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Gibson said: "I would continue to appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us in our investigation into this young man’s death to contact us at the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 127 02/09/23.”

A 27-year-old man, who was arrested on Saturday, was previously released on police bail.