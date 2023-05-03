Darren Bradshaw murder: Ex-PSNI chief grateful for focus on 1997 INLA killing of gay officer

Series shines light on LGBT community’s suffering during the Troubles

Former PSNI ACC Chris Noble, now chief constable of Staffordshire Police (Pic by Siobhan Fenton/PA Wire)

A former assistant chief constable says he is grateful the shocking story of a gay police officer murdered during the Troubles has been brought to a wider audience.

Chris Noble, who left the PSNI in 2017 and is now the chief constable of Staffordshire Police, thanked the creators of the BBC’s Blood On The Dance Floor, which investigated the INLA killing of Darren Bradshaw on May 9, 1997.

“I joined the police with Darren in September 1996. A few months later he’d been shot dead by terrorists,” he said. “Thank you for telling his story of being a young, gay police officer in ’90s Ulster.”

The six-part series is shining a light on the suffering of the LGBT community during the Troubles. It reveals the extent to which homophobia was rife in our society — including within the security services and paramilitaries — and the role it played in the 24-year-old being gunned down in The Parliament, Belfast’s only gay bar at the time.

Former PSNI ACC Chris Noble, now chief constable of Staffordshire Police (Pic by Siobhan Fenton/PA Wire)

The unsuspecting victim was shot in the back at close range as he enjoyed a drink on a night out in the Dunbar Street venue.

Actor Kristian Nairn, known to millions as Hodor in Game Of Thrones, was aged 21 and among hundreds of horrified onlookers.

In the series, he recalled: “Bang! Bang! Bang! The music carried on for a second. I remember seeing a girl stood at the bar covered in blood.”

Hundreds of revellers ran for cover. However, many key witnesses fled the scene for fear of being outed by photographers who would inevitably descend upon the horrific crime scene.

“There was stunned silence,” Nairn continued.

“It was like a bomb had gone off. There was a horrible, horrible atmosphere in the room.”

A doorman tried in vain to save Darren as he lay dying outside the toilets, where he had collapsed and curled up on the floor.

Presenter Jordan Dunbar, who was a comedian and drag performer on the Belfast scene, explains in the podcast how the victim had been betrayed by an old acquaintance he met at a house party previously.

The former schoolmate, described as a “scoundrel”, is believed to have passed on sensitive information to the IRA to avoid being targeted in a paramilitary attack.

It is believed that the IRA sanctioned the INLA to do its dirty work in the turbulent days leading up to the Good Friday Agreement.

The podcast exposes the honeytrap tactics employed by terrorist gangs during the Troubles and how they blackmailed vulnerable members of the LGBT community who feared being ‘outed’. In an interview from the time, PA Maglochlainn of the NI Gay Rights Association described the anti-gay element within paramilitaries who considered a gay cop as a ‘twofer’.

A former colleague describes the manner of Mr Bradshaw’s death as “repulsive”, while an ex-partner reveals the guilt he felt in the aftermath of his loss.

The killer, wearing a grey wig and a painted-on beard, got out of a red Toyota — later found burnt out on the Falls Road — just before 10pm that Friday night, before entering the venue and approaching his target.

Mr Bradshaw’s brother Scott recalls being woken up in the middle of the night to be told the devastating news, which came six months after his other brother, Simon, was killed in a road crash in Germany.

“It broke my heart,” he says. “It really did.”

Alliance Party MLA Andrew Muir after being elected mayor in 2013

The news also “destroyed” his mum, who passed away without ever getting justice for her son.

Meanwhile, Mr Bradshaw’s dad always maintained that his son was killed twice: first murdered by the gunman, then assassinated in the media.

“Shot RUC man in gay probe”, one tabloid headline read two days after the brutal killing.

The newspaper report included false claims that Mr Bradshaw was investigated for “allegedly being part of a gay sex ring” in Omagh.

The podcast reveals that Mr Bradshaw had been interrogated by colleagues after being photographed by officers surveilling public toilets as part of a major investigation into cottaging.

But Mr Bradshaw’s use of a public toilet was only questioned by colleagues after they found out about his sexuality.

Alliance MLA Andrew Muir, who became the first openly gay mayor in Northern Ireland 10 years ago, was a volunteer for the LGBT Society at the then-University of Ulster.

He recalls being drafted into the RUC to do an exercise on community relations which involved asking officers about their thoughts on gay people.

“Some of the responses were appallingly homophobic,” he says. “They are so extreme I wouldn’t repeat them.”

Blood On The Dance Floor also features a report from 1976 — nine years after homosexuality was decriminalised in England and Wales — which includes a segment on gay rights trailblazer and former UUP councillor Jeffrey Dudgeon.

“At first glance, he’s like thousands of other young men in Ulster,” the presenter says. “Except that Jeff is a homosexual.”

Mr Muir lamented the use of harmful stereotypes in the media, which often branded LGBT people as “perverts”.

“Unfortunately, there is a long history of that,” he said.

The North Down representative broke down in tears as he described the sense of shame heaped upon LGBT people in Northern Ireland, which he said “has yet to be fully documented”.

He also reflected on his own friends who have taken their own lives as a result.

“It’s a stain on our society that occurred.”