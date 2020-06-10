Darren McNally death: Woman (41) charged murder in Derry

A 41-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man near Londonderry.

Darren McNally, 46, was killed at a house in New Buildings on Monday.

The woman has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

She will appear via video link before a district judge at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service in line with normal procedure.