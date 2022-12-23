Darryl Grimason: Funeral service for ‘effervescent broadcaster’ to be held on Christmas Eve

The funeral of respected Belfast Telegraph reporter and BBC NI broadcaster Darryl Grimason will take place on Christmas Eve.

Darryl died peacefully at his home in Dollingstown, Co Armagh.

He was a devoted husband to Karen, dearly loved father of Kirsten and Erin and beloved son of Jean.

A funeral Service will be held in Hill Street Presbyterian Church on Saturday at noon.

Many BBC colleagues were among those to offer their condolences.

South West reporter Julian Fowler said: “So sad to hear of the death of my predecessor as BBC NI Western Reporter Darryl Grimason.

“His passion was fishing and he loved Fermanagh. He went on to make some beautiful documentaries including Waterworld - diving around the coast of NI. My condolences to his family.”

Former political editor at the public broadcaster, Mark Devenport, described Darryl as a “brilliant character and an effervescent broadcaster”.

His brother Stephen expressed his gratitude to everyone who reached out to shared kind words and memories.

On Twitter, he said: “Thanks so much to everyone for the many touching tributes to my brother Darryl today.

“His funeral service will be at noon on Saturday December 24 in Hill Street Presbyterian Church, Lurgan, followed by a private cremation.”

An author and native of County Armagh, he lived in Dollingstown with his family.

He presented a popular television series about fishing, Coast to Coast and the award-winning Big Six.

In 2019, Darryl also produced the BBC One NI documentary ‘Life And Death On Heroin’

He was said to have a big passion for fishing and the great outdoors.

His enthusiasm for the natural world had even taken him to Iceland and Greenland to follow the amazing 8,000km migration of thousands of Brent geese.

Director of Friends of the Earth NI James Orr was part of the team that delivered that programme.

He replied to Stephen’s tweet, saying: “That's awful news. So sorry for your loss. We had such an adventure together in Iceland.”