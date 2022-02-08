Date for Noah Donohoe inquest hoped to be set next month

Noah Donohoe, 14, was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing (handout/PA)

A date for a full inquest into the death of schoolboy Noah Donohoe could be set next month.

The St Malachy's College pupil (14) was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020 – six days after he went missing.

His mother Fiona has been campaigning for answers surrounding his death ever since.

During a pre-inquest review hearing on Tuesday, Sean Doran QC, counsel for the coroner, said the information disclosure stage of the process is at an advanced stage, with sensitive materials now ready for a decision around Public Interest Immunity (PII) certification. PII is normally used to withhold information to protect police methodology.

An appointment between the PSNI and the coroner’s office is scheduled for later this month before any PII certificates can be signed off by a Government minister.

Mr Doran said an interactive map for use in the full inquest hearing is now available and a PSNI investigation file into access to the storm drain in which Noah was found has been forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service.

"It may be that between now and the time of the next review, which is proposed to place on Thursday March 10, perhaps all concerned in the proceedings should put their minds to attempting to agree an appropriate time for the inquest hearing to take place," he said.

"I fully understand that would be subject to court availability, but it may be that item number one on the agenda for the next review ought to be a proposed date for the inquest hearing, because it does appear to me that the disclosure process is at a sufficiently advanced stage for us to be able to say with confidence that we are ready for this matter to be given a definite date for the hearing."

Barrister Brenda Campbell, for Fiona Donohoe, said they are considering the disclosed material and a letter seeking further material has been drafted.

"What is causing most concern at the moment is the issue of the sensitive material," she said.

"Plainly, until we have sight of them, in whatever redacted format, we are unable to respond in any detail. I would simply urge to the court that it is already causing a huge amount of anxiety, for reasons previously stated, and the sooner this process can be completed the better for all concerned."

Ms Campbell said the quality of the material she has received from the PSNI is a "constant source of concern", with some information illegible and not photocopied properly.

"I would press to the court again that if we could have material in a legible format it would take a lot of heat out of the disclosure process," she said.

Ms Campbell added: "So far as we're concerned, in terms of identifying a date, from Noah's mother's perspective it is much more important to have everything completed, and comprehensively completed, in advance of the inquest.

"We are in no rush towards a date, from that perspective, but equally, knowing the pressures on the system, and indeed on all parties, to find a date - really the sooner the better. What we don't want is a date too far in the future. Certainly, we are willing to liaise with all parties in relation to that date... which is realistically going to be towards the end of this year or early next year."

The next pre-inquest review hearing is set for March 10.