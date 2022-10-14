Date for second NI cost of living payment announced

The date for the second payment to be made to those on low income benefits to help with the cost of living has been announced.

The payment of £324 will be made from 8th November to 23rd November, following an earlier payment of £326 in July.

The one-off payments are made to those who qualify for low income benefit or tax credits, disability benefits, or if you’re entitled to a Winter Fuel Payment for winter 2022 to 2023.

This includes those on universal Credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance (JSA), income-related employment and support allowance (ESA) income support and pension credit.

NI Direct have said the extra funds are intended to provide support to you with the current rise in the cost of living.

They added the payment should appear automatically in those entitled accounts.

"This cost of living support payment will appear in your account or on your Payment Exception Service voucher as ‘DWP Cost of Living’” said NI Direct.

"Your payments might come later, for example if you are awarded a qualifying benefit at a later date, or you change the account your benefit is paid into. You will still be paid the cost of living payment automatically."