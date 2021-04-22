Dates announced for west Belfast’s Feile in ‘biggest year’ of festival yet

Organisers have said Feile an Phobail will be bigger than ever this year. Photo: Kevin Scott for the Belfast Telegraph

The organisers of west Belfast’s Feile an Phobail have announced dates for what they said will be the biggest year of the festival yet.

The community arts festival is set to return from August 5-15 this year as they celebrate their 33rd anniversary.

Feile an Phobail director Kevin Gamble said they hope to break records with the festival this year, promising the “biggest and best summer Feile we have ever had”.

It’s after organisers were forced to move the festival online in 2020 due to the pandemic but said they welcomed in excess of 400,000 guests for over 100 events regardless.

“As soon as last August’s Feile ended, the team began to plan for this year's festival and we have made major progress already.

“We have live music, drama, art exhibitions, debates and discussions, lectures, family events, sport and visual arts all lined up for you.”

Mr Gamble said the upcoming Feile is an exciting one thanks to the efforts of the NHS staff in the vaccine rollout and the leadership of the Executive.

Feile started in 1988 and showcases both local talent and others from around the world in what is a community oriented but outward-looking festival that is now one of Ireland’s largest.

Mr Gamble said: “From its outset, Feile has sought to display and showcase the positives of West Belfast and the incredible talent and creativity in this community.

“Feile has also worked hard to provide young people with alternatives away from bonfires and the trouble that occurred in August each year and we will continue to do that.

“We want to thank our community and Feile’s key stakeholders for continuing to support us as we navigate our path back to normality,” he said.

Mr Gamble called for the community to move “onwards and upwards” ahead of the celebration of this year’s festival.

“We will soon be welcoming event proposal submissions and we will announce in advance when submissions are open for application.

"Proposals can include a wide range of events and activities, including music, drama, literary, youth, family, community, sports, visual arts and talks and debates,” he said.