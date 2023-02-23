Daughter of former Belfast Telegraph editor Roy Lilley pays tribute to ‘compassionate and generous’ dad

The daughter of former Belfast Telegraph editor Roy Lilley paid tribute to her “humble” and “compassionate” father at his funeral in Co Antrim.

Mourners attended a thanksgiving service at Abbey Presbyterian Church in Monkstown on Wednesday afternoon.

It followed a private funeral service at Roselawn Crematorium for the former newspaper man who died in hospital at the age of 85 following a long illness.

Claire Lilley told those who had gathered to pay their respects that a colleague of her dad once wrote, “if you cut him open he would bleed ink” as she described how newspapers and books played a central role in her childhood.

"But there was of course so much more to him as a family man than words,” she said.

“He was consistently compassionate — generous in thought, word and deed.

“Always thinking of others and respectful of everyone.”

Claire shared many happy memories including how as a 12-year-old she made her father’s face light up after she solved a crossword clue that he had been struggling with.

She also described how the doting grand-dad was thrilled when her sister Rozalind began sending him pictures of her daughter Abigail and he discovered her untapped talent for pithy caption writing.

“His editorial skills were never softened at home and he spent many Sunday afternoons writing in the margin of a history or English essay,” Claire continued.

"As we grew older he was always willing to listen but was very reluctant to give any advice on any topic or to try and influence or interfere with our plans — even when his counsel was actively being sought.

"Instead, preferring to leave us to make our own decisions.”

Former Sports Editor Jim Gracey & Dame Mary Peters

Claire told mourners that her father was also great fun as a dad and recalled how he loved going down water slides with her as a child despite being “half blind without his glasses”.

She said the “notoriously terrible” poker player would “blatantly cheat” playing simple card games and enjoyed playing pie-face with his three grandchildren.

“He was a very humble man and despised boastfulness,” Claire said.

“At the same time we both knew he was deeply proud of us.

“He and mum enjoyed 56 years of happy marriage characterised by mutual respect, loyalty and honesty – not withstanding a little bickering of course.

“And if our own marriages can be as happy and as long we’ll have done very well indeed.”

Claire said her dad took great pride in never breaking promises and undertook to always stay the course on a task, whether in his career, family or in the community.

Roy, who used to run a toy stall at Whiteabbey Primary School summer fair, sat on the board of Belfast Royal Academy for almost a decade and for 20 years he served on the management committee of The Wishing Well Family Centre in Belfast.

Martin Lindsay

Claire broke down and wept after revealing that the fan of quotations regularly cited Tony Blair’s 1996 campaign speech “all I ask is a chance to serve”.

“This is how we as family will remember him,” she added.

“Not for grand gestures, but in the words of William Wordsworth, one of his favourite poets, that best portion of a good man's life is little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and of love.”

Rozalind read one of her father’s favourite biblical passages from the book of Ecclesiastes before lifelong friend Alf McCreary paid an emotional tribute to his former colleague.

He said his former boss enjoyed a long and impressive career in the difficult and dangerous days of the Troubles and displayed “great courage” when the Belfast Telegraph was bombed in September 1976.

The veteran journalist said Roy was a tough editor and a voice of reason in an era of discord and division during his time in the role from 1974 to 1992.

"He was fair, and knew that a word of praise went a long way,” Mr McCreary continued.

"He was simply decent, loyal and upright — a role model for all of us.”