Daughter of Larne businessman Tom Topping says family ‘shattered’ following suspected farm accident death

Funeral service to take place on Saturday

The daughter of well-known Larne businessman Tom Topping has said their family is “shattered” following his death in a suspected farm accident in Co Antrim.

The former hotel owner passed away on Monday following an incident involving a vehicle, according to locals.

Writing on social media, Louise Topping said the family wished to thank the many people who had expressed support and sympathy to them and also praised the emergency services who attended the scene.

"To say our world is totally shattered is an understatement,” she wrote.

“Kenneth Topping, myself, Alan and Jo Topping would like to thank everyone who attended the scene, have sent kind wishes and called with us.

“We would like to ask that the family home is given privacy at this time to let Tom’s close family & friends come to terms with this tragedy. Further details will follow when we know more ourselves.

“Thank you for understanding.”

A service of thanksgiving is set to take place at Mr Topping’s house on Saturday.

The man, who was aged in his 70s, was well known in the area and owned Topping Meats, a big supplier in Co Antrim.

He previously ran the Highways Hotel in Larne.

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson, a neighbour of the deceased, said he was a “gentleman.”

“Tom was a well-known businessman in the area, employing hundreds of people over the years, he probably dealt with every farmer in the area,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I am gobsmacked at his death as I only saw him last night.

Read more Larne businessman Tom Topping dies after suspected farm accident

“He had such a close family with his two sons and daughter, who are devastated.

"I believe all his family worked with him, so he wasn’t just their dad, he was their business partner. They are such a close-knit family.”

Mr Wilson said Mr Topping was well-known across the community.

He added: “Tom was involved in so much across the Larne area, from sports to business clubs, there wouldn’t have been an event you would have gone to without seeing him.

"He was associated with so many organisations. It’s a terrible tragedy.”

A PSNI spokesperson said "Police (attended) the scene of the sudden death of a man in his 70s in the Rectory Road area of Larne.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

“Police have advised the Health and Safety Executive, and will provide assistance with their investigation."

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive added: “HSENI has received a report of an incident on a farm and enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding it.”

A funeral notice said Mr Toppin was the “beloved husband of the late Rae” and added “loving and devoted father” to Kenneth, Louise and Alan.

"A service of thanksgiving for Tom’s life will be held in his house on Saturday 13 August 2022 at 2.30pm and afterwards to the Glynn Cemetery,” it added.

"Never selfish, always kind, these are the memories he left behind.”