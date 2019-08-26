Daughter of murder victim Malcolm McKeown 'proud he was her father'

The daughter of murder victim Malcolm McKeown told mourners at his funeral that she has many "special memories" of her father.

Several hundred people attended the service in Lurgan on Saturday.

The 54-year-old was found dead in his car behind a service station in Waringstown, Co Down, on Monday.

His funeral took place at the Emmanuel Church in Lurgan, where the lead preacher said that Mr McKeown had accepted God into his life.

In an emotional tribute, his daughter Kirsty recalled fond childhood memories.

She said: "I know Daddy would have been so happy and proud of the crowd that's turned up.

"The love I have for my Daddy started from the moment I was born. He would carry me around as a baby in his jacket to people's houses to surprise them with a big proud smile on his face. He just couldn't wait to show me off.

"He was so proud of his children. One of my special memories of my dad was when he bought me my very own horse which I had wanted since I was two."

She added: "He couldn't stop loving and laughing. I loved to hear him laugh, I have so many special memories I can remember for the rest of my days on this earth.

"He enjoyed so much in life but his favourite thing was his family, especially his children and grandchildren." She added: "He had his flaws like the rest of us but he loved life. I am so proud and honoured to call him my dad and I will miss him so much."

Lead pastor Philip Emerson told the church that Mr McKeown had found God in the months before his death.

He had repented "loudly and boldly, the only way he knew how", the pastor added.

"God is a God of open arms and that was the God Mal was searching for. Mal was no angel, he was the first to admit that. He struggled with the fact that God could actually love him."

Following the ceremony McKeown's body was taken to Kernan Cemetery, Portadown for interment.