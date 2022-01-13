Daughter of Prof Jim Dornan joins growing number of people calling for Boris Johnson to resign

The daughter of the late renowned Professor Jim Dornan has taken to social media to express her anger and demands for Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister.

Jessica Dornan Lynas, whose brother is Holywood actor Jamie Dornan, posted a story to her Instagram account on Wednesday, following Johnson’s apology in the House of Commons for attending a No 10 party during the first national lockdown in May 2020.

The Prime Minister claimed he had mistaken the party for a work event, which took place at a time when everyone across the UK was banned from attending gatherings.

Professor Dornan, father to Jessica, Jamie and their sister Liesa, died aged 73 after contracting coronavirus in March 2021. He had previously been diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.

A retired obstetrician and gynaecologist, he was also a world-renowned academic and was engaged in political lobbying and promotion of many medical and non-medical issues.

Jessica posted a widely circulated photo to her Instagram which shows the Prime Minister eating wine and cheese with his wife and 17 other people at the garden party, and wrote, “RESIGN RESIGN RESIGN”.

“Not just because of this and all this represents (I hadn’t seen my father for 15 months before he died of Covid, having followed the fecking rules),” said the stylist.

"But because you have lied for your entire life. To everybody and within every institution you have inhabited. Because you’re a feckless buffoon. Because you’re also a useless PM. Literally zero redeeming features.”

Jamie Dornan said he had been in quarantine at the time of his dad’s death and spoke last month of the hurt he feels that his father did not get the chance to see his new movie Belfast.

In 2017, Jessica and dad Jim created a unique online platform, Afterbook.com, where people can preserve their loved one’s memories for future generations, as a tribute to Jessica’s mother Lorna, who passed away over two decades ago from pancreatic cancer.

Many members of the public have also called for Boris Johnson to resign, following his speech during yesterday’s Prime Minister’s Questions.

He acknowledged the public “rage” over the incident as he battled to save his premiership, telling MPs that he attended the gathering for around 25 minutes to “thank groups of staff” but “with hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside”.

Local Alliance councillor Michelle Kelly joined the growing number of politicians calling for the Prime Minister to quit.

The Belfast councillor suffered three miscarriages before giving birth to her daughter Charlotte last April, and tweeted: “During lockdown I spent a week in hospital alone with my sick newborn baby as no visitors were allowed. Others, of course, experienced much, much worse. To see and hear the constant lies from the Prime Minister, let alone the clear contempt he showed at the time, is sickening.”

Many senior members of the Conservative Party have urged Johnson to step down, including Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross and MPs William Wragg and Caroline Nokes.

However, many other cabinet ministers have rallied round the PM, including Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, who told BBC Breakfast he "absolutely" backed Johnson.

The PM has repeatedly stated that he would await the outcome of an investigation by Sue Gray, a former Newry pub landlady and Stormont permanent secretary who is conducting a full review into the string of alleged parties at No 10.