Daughter of RUC man murdered by the IRA sues Chief Constable

Kathryn Johnston claims police failed to take action which would have saved the life of her father, Constable Harry Beckett, who was killed in Belfast in 1990, in order to protect a high-placed republican informer

Determined: Kathryn Johnston is taking legal action over her father’s murder. Credit: Peter Morrison

Suzanne Breen Wed 18 Aug 2021 at 23:45