David Conville: Belfast assault victim (34) who died in hospital named

A 34-year-old man who died after an assault in Belfast has been named as David Conville, police have confirmed.

Mr Conville from south Belfast received a serious head injury after being assaulted in the Abingdon Drive area on Friday evening.

He later died from his injuries in hospital during the early hours of Monday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “The assault took place at approximately 8pm outside an address in Abingdon Drive on Friday May 27. Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and David was taken to hospital having sustained a serious head injury.”

On Monday morning, 30-year-old Edward James Kelly appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court to be charged with manslaughter.

Kelly from Felt Street had initially been charged with causing grievous bodily harm, but the charge was changed to manslaughter when the victim died in hospital.

He did not seek bail and has been remanded into custody to appear again by video link next month.

The PSNI has appealed for anyone with relevant information to come forward, by contacting 101 and quoting reference 1997 of May 27.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers with 100% anonymity on 0800 555 111 or online.