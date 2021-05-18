David 'Dee' Coleman fails in legal bid to have electronic tag removed

David Coleman failed in a bid to have a tag removed. (Picture: Stock photo)

A Belfast man accused of breaching anti-terrorism laws by having phones for a suspected drugs racket failed on Tuesday in a legal bid to have his electronic tag removed.

David Coleman faces charges linked to the seizure of a mobile which allegedly advertised cocaine under the hearing "Dee's Labs".

The 35-year-old, of Hopewell Crescent, has been on bail under strict terms since January.

At Belfast Magistrates Court his lawyers argued that he should no longer be subject to a curfew and electronic monitoring.

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force opposed the application, claiming Coleman has already breached the conditions by damaging his tag and being in possession of his partner's phone.

Defence barrister Turlough Madden insisted there had been a defect in the monitoring equipment.

Citing the seriousness of the case, however, Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall refused the application to vary the terms.

"They are both necessary and proportionate, it's not suitable that the tag or curfew be removed," she ruled.

Coleman is accused of failing to inform the authorities about mobiles suspected of being used in connection with cocaine and cannabis trade.

He faces counts of having criminal property, possessing cocaine, being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs, assault on police, and four counts of failing to notify police of a requirement under the Counter Terrorism Act 2008.

The alleged offences were committed on dates between February 2020 and January 2021. Coleman was made subject to a terrorism notification order for 10 years following a previous case.

Under those terms he is only allowed one mobile, and must provide information about the make, model and e-mail details.

But a previous court heard claims that a SIM card was found hidden inside the battery compartment of a TV remote control during searches at Coleman's home on February 13 last year.

One gram of cocaine was allegedly seized from the pockets of jeans on his bedroom floor, while £860 in cash was confiscated from another room.

Suspected deal bags and scales were also uncovered, along with a kit said to be used for taking cocaine, including a mirror, suction tool and implement to separate the drug were also uncovered.

A month later Coleman was stopped while driving on Belfast's York Road, according to police.

Two mobile phones were seized from the car, one of which allegedly held names, locations and conversations about supplying cocaine.

It was claimed that it contained video advertisements for various types of drugs, one of which was titled 'Dee's Labs' and depicted suspected multiple kilos of cocaine.

Coleman told police he only used a device in the car as a Sat Nav.

His lawyers stressed he has provided an account that someone else owned the phone.

The case was adjourned for six weeks.