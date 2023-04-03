David Donoghue on a ‘miraculous’ moment and ‘emotional blackmail’ in last days of Good Friday Agreement talks

One of the Irish Government's Good Friday Agreement negotiators has spoken of the "chaotic and unpredictable" days in the run-up to the deal being reached, and a "miraculous moment".

David Donoghue was speaking at the Public Records Office of Northern Ireland as part of a panel discussing the historic peace accord, which was signed on April 10, 1998 – Good Friday.

The retired diplomat said the final week which led to the Agreement "went quite differently from the way we imagined".

He said the Irish Government team was expecting a "big dust up" with the unionists over Strand Two of the 'Mitchell Draft' of what would become the deal, but not to the extent of what transpired.

The Mitchell Draft refers to the US senator George Mitchell, who chaired the GFA talks. Strand Two of the deal detailed the North-South institutions, such as the North-South Ministerial Council.

Mr Donoghue said the Irish side had "no idea" the negotiations on Strand Two "would last almost the entire week", leaving little time for discussions on the rest of the proposals.

"This Mitchell Draft put the cat among the pigeons. Unionists were very unhappy with the Strand Two arrangements, so we had to spend time rowing back on our positions,” he said.

"Because Strand Two conversations took several days, there was very little time for anything else. George Mitchell wanted a deadline of Holy Thursday strictly adhered to."

Mr Donoghue said Mr Mitchell "added a nice dose of emotional blackmail", by telling all parties and officials that he hadn't seen his family back in the US in quite some time and informed them: "I'm going back to New York at the weekend and I'm never coming back."

Following this, the Irish diplomat said everyone knew they had until the afternoon of Good Friday at the latest to reach a deal.

Mr Donoghue said Strand Two talks were only completed at midnight on the Thursday, while the remaining strands only took a few hours. He said that, however, by lunchtime on the Friday he felt it was "all over" and then Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble "wouldn't be able to put out the fire within his own party" over what was on the table.

"To my amazement, at 4pm, I heard that David Trimble was going for the Agreement," he said.

"We recognised the courage he had shown at two or three key moments, and that was one of them. There was a fork in the road and he went the right way... There was a touch of the miraculous about it."

Since 1998, Mr Donoghue said there has been some "disappointments and disillusionments" over the peace accord, "but it's still the only way to go".

"The Good Friday Agreement is the right approach, but it really hasn't been given a chance," he said.

"At the end of the day (back in 1998) we somehow collectively managed to find a way forward."

Historian Marie Coleman also told the audience that it is important younger generations learn about the peace accord, but "we need to get from the platitude of 'it was much worse then than it is now'."