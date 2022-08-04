David Hanna: Bessbrook dad whose Majorca death was a ‘terrible shock’ laid to rest

Mourners at Bessbrook funeral told tragic father-of-three (53) was a devoted family man

The death of a man on holiday five months after his father passed away came as a “terrible shock” to the community, his funeral has heard.

Mourners gathered yesterday at Bessbrook Presbyterian Church to pay their final respects to David Hanna (53), who died in Spain last month.

The family previously described the incident in the pool at the Globales Palmanova Hotel in Majorca where he lost his life as “a tragic accident”.

People at the service heard the father-of-three described as “a man of simple pleasures” by Rev Norman Smyth, whose eulogy focused heavily on Mr Hanna’s roots in Bessbrook.

“Today we remember the life of a loving dad, son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, colleague and friend,” Rev Smyth said.

“David was the son of Beth and Billy and he only had to share their affection with one sister, Cheryl, with whom he had been close all his life.”

He recalled how David grew up in the village and attended the local primary school before going on to Newry High School.

His first job was in an aerospace factory in Kilkeel. He then joined the Civil Service, where he worked for three decades.

In recent years he also worked as a caretaker at Banbridge Academy.

Since there were two Davids on the staff, another name had to be found for him to avoid confusion, mourners heard.

“It turned out to be ‘Swingo’, I think after the brand of floor polisher he was commonly seen using,” added Rev Smyth.

The cleryman expressed sympathy for Mr Hanna’s family, including Cheryl, who was on the trip to Spain with her brother along with her partner.

Mourners heard Mr Hanna had a passion for motorcycles, gardening and fitness sessions in the gym.

Rev Smyth added that he had “been really looking forward to his holiday in Spain”.

“David’s sudden departure at such an unexpected moment has come as a terrible shock not only to his nearest and dearest but also the whole community,” he said.

“It is surreal that it should have occurred on the 17th of July, exactly five months to the day after Billy’s death.

“His greatest love was not for any of the interests I’ve mentioned, but for the family he was blessed to have in Rachel, Sophie and Jake.

“They have loved him very much too.”

In closing, Rev Smyth said: “The family would like to express their thanks to all who have comforted them with so many cards and messages of support.”

It was initially believed Mr Hanna had fainted in the hotel swimming pool, but his daughter said he was unable to swim.

Two local children, Corey Aughey (6) and 19-month-old Freddie Joseph Briggs, also died in pool-related accidents in Spain this year.