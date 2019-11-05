David McClay named as New Bishop of Down and Dromore

The Church of Ireland has elected Archdeacon David McClay as the new Bishop of Down and Dromore.

He succeeds the Rt Revd Harold Miller who retired at the end of September after serving for more than two decades.

The appointment was announced yesterday following a meeting of the Episcopal Electoral College for the Diocese in St Patrick's Cathedral, Armagh.

Born in 1959, the Venerable David McClay is currently Archdeacon of Down and Rector of Willowfield Parish Church in east Belfast.

He was previously Rector of Kilkeel from 1990 to 2001 and Curate in Magheralin and Dollingstown from 1987 to 1990.

"I would like to ask people to pray that I would always be a godly leader, that I would be one who would be faithful to Christ, and that I will always give my best in the role of a bishop in God's Church, enabling the Church of Ireland in Down and Dromore and in Ireland to thrive," said the Bishop-elect.

David McClay was ordained in 1987 and his whole ministry to date has been served in the Diocese of Down and Dromore.