David Tweed stepdaughter critical of politicians who paid tribute to former Ireland international

The stepdaughter of David Tweed has said she was hurt by the DUP and TUV politicians who paid tribute to the former Ireland rugby international after his death as their comments were “massively disrespectful to all victims of abuse”.

Tweed (61) died in a road crash when he was riding his motorcycle near Dunseverick, Co Antrim, last month.

The Ballymoney man made more than 30 appearances for Ulster and was capped four times for Ireland after he made his international debut against France in the 1995 Five Nations championship.

But his sporting achievements were overshadowed when Mr Tweed was convicted on child sex abuse charges in 2012, which were later quashed. He served four years of an eight year sentence.

Tweed was also a Ballymena councillor for both the DUP and TUV.

He defected to the TUV when the late Ian Paisley entered into power-sharing with Sinn Fein in 2007.

Following Tweed’s death, both TUV leader Jim Allister and DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said he was a “larger than life character”, while DUP MP Ian Paisley was “shocked and saddened” to hear of his passing.

In a statement to the BBC, Mr Allister rejected the idea that he has no sympathy for victims of crime.

Waiving her right to anonymity, Tweed’s stepdaughter Amanda Brown, who was abused by him from the age of eight, said in relation to the politicians paying tribute, “should have known better”.

“I feel it’s one thing passing on condolences to the family but to then honour him as a great man, I didn't think that was okay,” she told BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback.

“They should have been more careful with how they were addressing the situation.”

Ms Brown continued: “He was a big man, he was a huge man, but it really depends on what your view of larger than life is.

“For me, the larger than life Davy Tweed that I knew was a very big, aggressive, dominating, controlling man, and to some others on the rugby pitch that’s what he also was as well.”

Mr Allister stated he expressed condolences to Mr Tweed’s family and friends, described him as a larger than life character who was widely known and noted his family is deeply rooted and respected in the Ballymoney/Dunloy community.

“What is it in that with which the BBC takes issues?” he asked the broadcaster.

“Moreover the BBC has broadcast false assertions that I have no empathy with victims of crime. I repudiate that most serious calumny.

“Unlike the BBC, apparently, I accept that Mr Tweed was acquitted on appeal in respect of criminal charges under the rule of law such does matter.

“I further note that the BBC chose to broadcast a subject interview only after Mr Tweed was dead. Why?”

Ms Brown became Mr Tweed's stepdaughter when she was four after her mum became involved with him.

She said outside the home he was a very well-respected man, particularly with his rugby career, before becoming an elected councillor for the DUP which she said gave him "a bit of status”.

The DUP was also approached for comment.