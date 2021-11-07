David Tweed’s daughters reveal the ‘monster’ he really was after years of sexual abuse at hands of late rugby star father

Vicky Tweed (26), the daughter of former unionist politician and Irish rugby star Davy Tweed spoke to the Sunday World about the years of sexual abuse suffered by father. Photo credit: Conor McCaughley

The daughters of former Ulster and Irish rugby international David Tweed, who died in a motorcycle accident almost a fortnight ago, have revealed how their father sexually abused them for years.

Victoria and Catherine Alexandra Tweed waived their right to anonymity to tell the Sunday World details of how their late hardline unionist father both sexually and physically assaulted them from when they were as young as six years old.

Victoria, the second-youngest of Tweed’s four children, said that “he wasn’t a man. He was a monster and it’s time everyone knew”.

“To think he attended my birth and held me in his arms knowing that at some stage in the future he was going to abuse me, is sickening,” the 26-year-old continued.

“The person who was supposed to be my protector was coming into my bedroom every night to abuse me.

"It was when I was having my own baby I began to get flashbacks about what happened.

“I went to the police and made a statement, but I didn’t feel strong enough to go through a court case.

“I grew up and moved away and that helped me. But I always knew I wanted to speak out for the sake of others.”

Despite expressing happiness and relief at his death, the mum-of-two said she also felt anger as she can now never get the chance to ask Davy Tweed why he had treated her the way he did.

“When he was in prison, I applied to visit him. I wanted to question him,” she told the Sunday World.

“But he turned down my request.”

In 2012, Davy Tweed was convicted on child sex abuse charges — quashed in 2016 after he served four years of an eight-year sentence.

His victim Amanda Brown, whose evidence resulted in his sentencing nine years ago, last week spoke out to brand Tweed as “a bully and a paedophile”.

“When we received the news of my father’s case being quashed, an instant dread came over me,” recalled Catherine Alexandra Tweed.

“It was over the tiniest legal loophole not because he was innocent.

“Then to be told the victims of the case would have to go through it again, but he wouldn’t serve any more time. This ‘gentleman’ monster would be walking the same streets as me again. I felt the legal system failed us as victims.

“I never got my day in court with my father. I believe justice could never be served because of who he was, This ‘great’ man… the day my daddy died, my abuser died.”

Another victim of the 6ft 5in former TUV councillor, who wishes to remain anonymous, disclosed that she was an eight-year-old primary school girl when the rugby star subjected her to a horrendous sexual assault.

Eventually refusing Tweed’s advances and telling him to “eff off” when she reached the age of 17, the woman said he rolled cash notes into a ball and threw it at her.

He later threatened that he would arrange for Protestant paramilitaries to kill the terrified teenager if she ever told anyone about her experiences.

According to the Sunday World, local people in north Antrim say if Tweed had been prosecuted for an alleged sex crime decades ago, he would have been jailed for a very long time.

One source claims Tweed evaded jail by the skin of his teeth. for “this horrendous crime”, but believes the police investigation was inadequate.

The 61-year-old was buried at Dunloy Presbyterian Graveyard on Monday November 7, with tributes being paid to him by the DUP, TUV and members of the sporting world.

His daughters did not attend his funeral, and the Ireland international rugby team did not hold a minute’s silence for the Ballymoney native before their match against Japan on Saturday.