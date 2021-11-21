David Tweed’s sister faced 'threats' for years and lives 'in fear' despite death of former Ireland international

The younger sister of David Tweed revealed she has been subject to “many threats” over the past few years, as she admitted being “in fear” despite his death.

Tweed (61) died in a road crash when he was riding his motorcycle near Dunseverick, Co Antrim, last month.

Last week five of his daughters waived their right to anonymity to reveal the extent of Tweed's abuse, branding him "the Tweedophile".

His sister Hazel McAllister (59) was one of ten siblings and told the Sunday World there are “lots of things still to come out” about the former rugby player.

She also criticised the sentence given to Tweed and said he should “still be in jail for what he did”.

Ms McAllister said she refused to go to the man’s funeral as it would have “brought too much stress”

The Ballymoney man made more than 30 appearances for Ulster and was capped four times for Ireland after he made his international debut against France in the 1995 Five Nations championship.

David Tweed

But his sporting achievements were overshadowed when Mr Tweed was convicted on child sex abuse charges in 2012, which were later quashed. He served four years of an eight year sentence.

Tweed was also a Ballymena councillor for both the DUP and TUV.

Ms McAllister told the newspaper there has been a campaign of intimidation directed at her.

“Over the last couple of years I’ve received many threats from people I don’t even know,” she said.

“I don’t have a police case at the minute and I don’t know if I will ever have one.”

The actions of Tweed over several years were first revealed in an interview with the Sunday World, with five of Tweed’s daughters saying they felt compelled to challenge the false narrative being played out in public about their father.

Tweed’s stepdaughter, Amanda Brown (41), said: “We wanted to set the record straight. This man was much more than a sporting hero and a loyal DUP and TUV politician. He was a predatory paedophile and a violent thug who smashed our mother’s face to a pulp.”

Ms McAllister revealed she had no contact with Tweed since he was released from prison five years ago.

"One of my beliefs is certain - and I know a lot of families will disagree with me on this - but if somebody's done wrong, you don't support them," she said.

The 59-year-old also hit out at the TUV for failing to amend a tribute issued to Tweed.

Following Tweed’s death TUV leader Jim Allister said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of his death and described him as a "larger than life character".

Speaking on BBC Talkback and waiving her right to anonymity, Tweed’s stepdaughter Amanda Brown, who was abused by him from the age of eight, said in relation to the politicians paying tribute: “I feel it’s one thing passing on condolences to the family but to then honour him as a great man, I didn't think that was okay.”

In response to the BBC, Mr Allister rejected the idea that he has no sympathy for victims of crime.

Mr Allister stated he expressed condolences to Mr Tweed’s family and friends, described him as a larger than life character who was widely known and noted his family is deeply rooted and respected in the Ballymoney/Dunloy community.

Ms McAllister told the Sunday World: “They are all nice girls and they are telling the truth. Jim Allister is sitting up there in Stormont and he should know you can’t take the face value of anyone.”

The TUV has been contacted for a response.