‘Dazzling’ parade and opening of Christmas market set to kick off festivities in Belfast

Belfast will light up for Christmas with a ‘merry and bright’ festive procession through the city centre on Saturday, November 19.

Lord Mayor Councillor Christina Black is joined by musician Robert Mercer from Downshire Brass Band and Sarah McIlmoyle.

Belfast is set to light up for Christmas with a “merry, bright and white” procession planned to kick off festivities this weekend.

An evening of seasonal celebrations will take place this Saturday to usher in a festive line-up of activities and entertainment in the city.

It includes “a dazzling” parade which promises to sprinkle some Christmas magic around the city centre.

“And, in keeping with its UNESCO City of Music status, the streets will also be filled with an eclectic mix of live music - from brass bands and opera, to buskers and ukulele acts,” a spokesperson for Belfast City Council confirmed.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black said: “Building on the success of last year’s Christmas programme, once again we’re spreading the festive cheer across a number of weekends in the run up to Christmas, starting on Saturday 19 November with a fantastic line-up of free seasonal fun and entertainment.

“Christmas can put a lot of pressure on families, and we know things are particularly tough this year with the cost of living crisis, and the challenges that brings for families and households across the city.

“It was important for us, as a Council, to have a programme of activities that is free for everyone to enjoy, and to support businesses and hospitality in the run-up to Christmas by attracting people into the city centre."

The Belfast Christmas Market will also open on Saturday, November 19 in the grounds of Belfast City Hall.

On-street entertainment will take place in the city centre every weekend in the run-up to December

The refurbished cultural venue will host a range of free festive fun including storytelling sessions, craft-making, silent discos, and twilight markets.

Belfast One’s Santa’s Post Office will also open at the city centre venue with free admission.

“A dazzling ‘Merry, Bright and White’ Christmas procession will sprinkle some magic as it makes its way through the city centre, along with an array of street entertainment, light projections and festive window animations,” a council spokesperson added.

The Christmas procession – which will feature giant props and performances – will leave the Bank of Ireland building on Royal Avenue at 6pm.

The route will include Castle Place and Corn Market before returning around 30 minutes later.

Belfast’s Lord Mayor added: "Christmas is a really magical time, especially for little ones, and there’s some lovely fun activities happening in 2 Royal Avenue which is going to be transformed into a welcoming winter wonderland.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Belfast lit up for Christmas.

“I think it will really lift people’s spirits and bring some festive cheer to the city.”