DCI Caldwell: Man (47) released while two still in custody in relation to officer’s attempted murder

A 47-year-old man, arrested in connection with the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has been released following questioning.

Two men – aged 33 and 57 – remain in police custody at this time.

DCI Caldwell was shot last Wednesday (February 22) in front of his young son, as he was packing equipment into his car at a sports complex in Omagh, where he had been coaching the Beragh Swifts U15 football team.

A number of people with criminal connections were initially arrested in connection with the investigation.

The PSNI has said the New IRA is still the main suspect in the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, with Sinn Fein Policing Board member Gerry Kelly adding this week that “there have been some reports [that] the people who have been arrested are from the nationalist/republican part of our community, and also the unionist/loyalist, and it is somewhat confusing in terms of that”.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said: “We know there is some speculation about the motivation of the shooting incident because of the community background of some of the people who have been arrested.

Major Investigation Team detectives revisited the scene of the attack one week on last night, and continue to ask for the public’s help, appealing to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.

Police revisit scene of shooting of detective in Omagh one week on

Detectives are also highlighting a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police. The reward is offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for John’s attempted murder. Contact the charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S03-PO1