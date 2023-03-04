DCI Caldwell: Partner of murdered journalist Lyra McKee says ‘no job should be a death sentence’

The partner of murdered journalist Lyra Mckee has said “no job should be a death sentence” following the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell in Co Tyrone last week.

The senior police officer had been loading footballs into the back of his car after coaching a children’s team in an Omagh sports facility on Wednesday February 22, when two gunmen shot him multiple times in front of his young son.

Detectives claim the attack was a joint enterprise with New IRA gunmen carrying out the shooting assisted by criminals from the Protestant community who provided weapons and targeting information.

The New IRA had also admitted responsibility with a statement that was posted on a wall in the Creggan area of Derry.

Lyra McKee, a 29-year-old journalist and author, died after being struck by a bullet fired by a New IRA gunman as she observed rioting in the Creggan estate on April 18, 2019.

DCI Caldwell, one of Northern Ireland’s most high-profile detectives, had been one of many officers involved in investigating Ms McKee’s death.

Her partner Sara Canning told UTV Live on Friday that the attempt on his life is “absolutely horrifying”.

She said to hear that someone had been “shot because of the job that they do is just horrific”.

"No job should be a death sentence.”

She further described DCI Caldwell as “a very quiet man”, adding: “He's got a strong presence about him, very calming; he seems very forensic in his job, which is exactly what you want when someone is investigating the murder of your loved one".

Ms Canning also noted it is still shocking to hear that such paramilitary crimes are still being carried out to this extent.

"30 years ago you would expect that. I remember growing up, hearing about people being shot and you would have heard it so much more often. we're 25 years almost, post-Good Friday Agreement. This should be in the past".

"I was so glad to hear that John survived,” she continued.

"He’s in a critical condition, but he’s stable, and that is fantastic news. I know he is a very strong man, and he has so much support, but I mean his family is going to have to deal with that for years to come.

"It’s a wound that runs deep.”