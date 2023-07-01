DCI Caldwell: PM hails officer who survived murder bid as ‘true hero’ of NI

DCI John Caldwell and Ciaran Hinds at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland awards on June 30th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

DCI John Caldwell wins the Special Recognition Award at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland awards on June 30th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

Rishi Sunak hailed Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell as “a true hero of Northern Ireland” at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards on Friday night.

The Prime Minister made a surprise appearance via video message during the ceremony, presented in association with Ulster Bank, as the senior officer received a special recognition award. In February, Mr Caldwell was shot multiple times after coaching a youth football team in Omagh. The New IRA admitted responsibility for the attack.

Mr Caldwell was nominated for the honour in part by the young people who attend the sports complex where he was targeted.

Rishi Sunak congratulates DCI John Caldwell on his Spirit of Northern Ireland award

Mr Sunak said: “It’s a real pleasure to present the Spirit of Northern Ireland’s special recognition award this evening to someone that I admire hugely. A policeman, a father. A husband. A football coach. A man who, when his own life was in danger, was still thinking of others, calling out to the children around him to run to safety.”

The awards were held at the Culloden Estate and Spa and recognised those who have made a special contribution to Northern Ireland in the past year.

It marked only the second public appearance for Mr Caldwell since he left hospital in April.

He attended a coronation garden party at Hillsborough Castle Gardens in May, with King Charles and Queen Camilla also making an appearance.

Shortly before he was discharged from hospital, Mr Sunak visited Mr Caldwell during a visit to Northern Ireland. He later said the detective told him “we can’t go back” to a troubled past.

The Prime Minister added in his recorded message: “When I visited him in his hospital bed, he was still thinking about the future of the society he loves. A great man and a true hero of Northern Ireland.

“Congratulations, John. We wish you all the best for your continued recovery.”

Chief Constable Simon Byrne also paid tribute to the senior detective via a recorded message, saying he was “proud of his determination.”

“Hello John, how fabulous it is to share this special moment with you and your family and your supporters in being recognised with this special recognition award,” he said.

“I know how important it will be to you, to your family and to the people who work for us and with us.

“We’re so proud of your determination, stoicism and what you represent in terms of bouncing back in how you’ve dealt with this awful set of circumstances.”

Mr Byrne added that he was “very sorry” he was unable to attend the awards, which honoured some of Northern Ireland’s most famous faces, including Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody.

“What I can tell you, and I know this will touch your heartstrings, is that the people who recommended your award were among the young people who went through those awful events in February,” the Chief Constable said.

“As an organisation, we are so proud of what you have done and what you represent for us, both now and going forwards. Have a fabulous evening with those you care so much about.”

Twenty-eight people have been arrested in connection to the shooting of Mr Caldwell.

In May, it was announced that seven men have been charged with attempted murder.