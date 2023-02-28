DCI Caldwell shooting: Police granted more time to question 71-year-old suspect

DCI John Caldwell was shot in Omagh on Wednesday. Pic by Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph

Detectives have been granted more time to question a 71-year-old man arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh on February 22.

A court in Belfast has granted an extension to the detention of the suspect until 10pm on March 1.

Five other suspects aged 22, 38, 43, 45 and 47 years old, remain in custody.

It comes after police were granted more time to question four men in connection with the shooting in Omagh.

On Saturday a court in Belfast granted an extension to the detention of the suspects, aged 22, 38, 45 and 47, until 10pm on Tuesday.

Mr Caldwell remains critically ill in hospital after being shot multiple times.

The senior PSNI officer was targeted by two gunmen in front of his young son outside the Youth Sport Omagh centre on Killyclogher Road at around 8pm after coaching an under-15s football team.

The PSNI are appealing to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.

Detectives are also highlighting a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for John’s attempted murder.