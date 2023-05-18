DCI John Caldwell: 400,000 hours of CCTV footage seized as part of investigation into attempted murder

Detectives investigating the shooting of DCI John Caldwell have seized over 400,000 hours of CCTV footage in the hunt for those responsible, a senior officer said.

Police also suspect the New IRA, who are believed to be the perpetrators of the attempted murder, may have been working alongside an organised crime gang to carry out the shooting.

Speaking to BBC News NI, Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said even a small clip from the footage could be crucial to the investigation.

"All the detectives working on the case know the importance of CCTV and the fact that a 15 or 20-second piece of footage could be crucial in building a case," said Mr Corrigan.

"It’s a major enquiry with a lot of work, and a lot of patience is required.

"An attack of this nature isn’t just carried out by one or two people, it’s carried out by multiple people organised. There are various moving parts and is planned over time.

"We’re looking at movements of people, movements of vehicles, and we’re looking at the sale and transfer of vehicles.”

DCI Caldwell was off duty when he was shot several times by two masked men in front of his young son at a sports centre in Omagh, Co Tyrone on February 22.

He suffered life-changing injuries in the attack, which has been blamed on dissident republicans and left hospital last month.

Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with the investigation so far, while over 300 witnesses have been interviewed by police.

In February, police released new CCTV footage of a car, a blue Ford Fiesta, believed to be involved in the attempted murder.

The footage shows the car leaving the scene on Killyclogher Road immediately after DCI Caldwell was shot.

Footage of a second Ford Fiesta was also released which the police believe was driven from Belfast at around 1pm on the day the senior officer was targeted and travelled along the M1 in the direction of Coalisland and Omagh.

They were both found burned out following the attack.

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £150,000 – one of the highest in the organisation's history – for information which will lead to the conviction of those responsible for the shooting.