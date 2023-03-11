DCI John Caldwell attack: Man arrested over ‘claim of responsibility’

Police arrested a 25-year-old man in the Carnhill area of Derry in relation to a claim of responsibility over the shooting of DCI John Caldwell (inset) — © Aodhan Roberts

Police have arrested a man in connection with an admission of responsibility linked to the attempted murder of senior detective John Caldwell.

The 25-year-old has also been detained in relation to a security alert at a match at Derry City’s Brandywell Stadium, which was attended by the Irish president and Northern Ireland Secretary last month.

He was arrested in the Londonderry area under the Terrorism Act, police said.

DCI Caldwell was shot in front of his young son at a sports complex car park in Omagh on February 22. He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police believe the shooting was carried out by the New IRA.

Several days later, the dissident republican group purportedly admitted responsibility in a typed statement which appeared on a wall in Derry signed by ‘T O’Neill’, the name used by the group in the past.

The statement was later carried on social media, including an account that has carried previous republican statements.

In a separate incident, a hoax security alert caused disruption for fans attending the Derry City v Shamrock Rovers President’s Cup match on February 10.

The game was attended by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris and Irish President Michael D Higgins.

Mr Heaton-Harris departed the stadium shortly before an address on the PA system announced that part of the area nearby was sealed off. It came 20 minutes before the end of the game, which Derry City won 2-0.

Today a PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on February 22 have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attack.

“He was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 following a search of a property in the Londonderry area.

“He was also arrested in relation to a hoax security alert last month on Lone Moor Road in Derry/Londonderry where a suspicious object was found in the middle of the road, close to Celtic Court which caused significant disruption for local residents and football fans arriving for the Derry City v Shamrock Rovers game.

“The man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned by detectives.”