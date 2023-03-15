DCI John Caldwell attempted murder probe: Woman arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice

It comes after a 45-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday.

Detectives from the Major Investigation Team investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell have arrested a 34-year-old woman.

DCI Caldwell was shot on February 22 in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting offenders following the search of a property in the Omagh area and has been taken to Omagh Custody Suite for further questioning.

It comes after a 45-year-old man was arrested in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act yesterday, Tuesday March 14. He remains in custody at this time.

Nine other men aged 72, 57, 47, 45, 43, 38, 33, 25 & 22 years old also arrested in connection with the attempted murder have been released following questioning.

Detectives continue to ask for the public’s help and would appeal to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.

Detectives are also highlighting a reward of up to £150,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police.

The reward is offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for John’s attempted murder. Contact the charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S03-PO1.