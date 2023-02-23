DCI John Caldwell ‘fighting for his life’ as three arrested over Omagh shooting

Three arrested in connection with attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell

Three men have been arrested over the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

At a PSNI press conference, Chief Constable Simon Byrne confirmed the men aged 38, 45 and 47 were detained last night in Omagh and Coalisland.

They are being questioned under the Terrorism Act by detectives in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Mr Caldwell was shot four times by two gunmen while placing footballs into the boot of his car at a sporting centre on the Killyclogher Road.

He was at the centre coaching an under-15s football team. Mr Caldwell’s young son was by his side when the attack occurred on Wednesday evening.

Many of the young people in attendance at the sporting centre were students of Omagh High School, where Mr Caldwell himself was a former pupil.

Principal Christos Gaitatzis said many of the children present had suffered “significant trauma”.

"Fifteen of our pupils were also there participating in that session with many other kids from the town,” he told ITV.

"At the end of the session they were coming out of the field and some of the pupils would have been helping John to put the sports equipment into his car. This is when the shooting took place.

"A lot of our pupils witnessed this attack and secondly, a lot of our pupils were in the front line of being also attacked there.

"As a result of this, we have a big group of pupils now who have significant trauma that we will really need as a school to handle.”

Mr Gaitatzis said the incident was an attack on all the children and the wider Omagh community.

"What we feel as a school this morning and Omagh community as a whole, is that this was not just an attack on John Caldwell, it was an attack on all our children,” he said.

"I have to reinforce that if any of those people who attacked John have any humanity, they would have seen there were young people there who should have been feeling safe in a sports complex; a safe area for them to go and play.

"John is a past pupil, a very loved person in the community of Omagh as a whole because he is a coach for all the kids in the community at the football club, but as a past pupil of our school, if someone is targeting him, therefore they have targeted our school as well.”

The PSNI said dissident republican group the New IRA is the primary focus for detectives.

Mr Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital and received surgery last night after sustaining a number of wounds to his torso.

Mr Byrne said he is “fighting for his life” and his family has been visited by Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan added: “The officer’s condition remains critical but stable.

"We are closely consulting with John Caldwell’s family, who are understandably shocked at last night’s shooting.

"John is a highly respected senior investigating officer who dedicates himself to service both in supporting victims and families in bringing others to justice.

"He is also an active member of the Omagh community.”

Mr McEwan condemned the attack and described it as “utterly disgusting”.

“The gunmen carried out this attempted murder in front of crowds of adults and children. John’s own young son was with him at the time and witnessed the shooting,” he said.

"The trauma inflicted on this young boy is just horrific and he will never forget seeing his dad shot multiple times.”

Mr McEwan said there were "many other young people, children" waiting to be picked up by their parents when the attack took place.

"And those children ran for cover in sheer terror towards the centre," he told reporters.

Omagh-born veteran journalist Deric Henderson expressed his support for Mr Caldwell following Wednesday night’s attack, describing him as a ‘good friend’.

"John Caldwell is a good friend. Three times in past two weeks he called asking about my brother, also a friend, as he lay under intensive hospital care,” he said.

"Edmund is in a much better place. John’s last words to me: ‘Tell Eddie I’ve a good bottle waiting for him when he gets out.”

Trade unions in Omagh have organised a rally outside the Courthouse on Saturday at 11.30am in protest at the shooting of Mr Caldwell.

Omagh Trades Union Council Secretary Anton McCabe said the rally will reject those who want to take society backwards.

"There must be no going back to the Troubles,” he said.

"The shooting of John Caldwell, in front of children, was barbaric. It has traumatised the children who were there. It has opened up the trauma many carry from the past.

"Those who carry out these actions offer our community death, injury and division. Workers and young people want better. We want freedom from fear. All paramilitaries offer is bloodshed and division.”

The PSNI has said the two gunmen were dressed in dark clothing and their shots struck at least two other cars.

They are believed to have fled the scene in a small, dark coloured vehicle shortly after 8pm, which was later found burnt on the Racolpa Road.

Police are appealing for information and want to hear from anyone who was in the area or who witnessed what happened to get in touch.

They are also keen for anyone with relevant dash-cam or mobile footage to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 1831 of 22/02/23.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Information including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal.