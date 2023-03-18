DCI John Caldwell: Fresh arrest made over claim of responsibility after attempted murder

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of senior PSNI officer John Caldwell.

The 23-year-old man was detained under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the gun attack on Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell.

He was arrested following the search of a property in Londonderry on Saturday morning and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

DCI Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition after being shot multiple times at a leisure centre in Omagh, Co Tyrone, last month.

The shooting has been attributed to the organisation calling itself the New IRA.

US President Joe Biden referenced the gun attack in a speech in Washington on St Patrick’s Day.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said the words of solidarity were “quite amazing” and thanked the President for the “empathy and compassion” he had displayed to DCI Caldwell and his family.