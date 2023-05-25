DCI John Caldwell hailed a ‘hero’ after first public appearance since New IRA shooting

Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell, attends a Garden Party at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, during a two day visit to Northern Ireland by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. (Brian Lawless/PA)

The first public appearance of the senior detective who survived a murder bid while coaching a youth football team has been warmly welcomed by political leaders.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was pictured looking relaxed and healthy during a royal engagement at Hillsborough Castle — just three months after he was left critically ill when he was shot down in front of his terrified son in a hail of bullets.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “I was delighted to see DCI Caldwell at the Hillsborough reception.

“I didn’t know John Caldwell personally but since the cowardly attempt on his life, it’s clear he is an exemplary police officer who was fearless in taking the fight to criminals.

“I trust he continues to make a full recovery and can return to his duties.

“It was incredibly fitting that our Head of State was able to welcome and commend DCI Caldwell in his first public appearance since leaving hospital.”

Former UUP leader Mike Nesbitt said: “This is primarily about John and his ability to live with the devastating and totally unjustified injuries he has had inflicted upon him.

“All societies have criminals prepared to commit murder.

“Thankfully all societies also have heroes like John Caldwell who will stand in harm’s way to protect us and I offer my profound and sincere thanks for his service and best wishes for his future.”

The high-profile detective had not been seen in public since he survived a murder bid by dissident republicans in Co Tyrone in February.

After recuperating for several weeks at hospital and at home, Mr Caldwell joined hundreds of guests at the garden party in the Co Down village which is home to the royal residence in Northern Ireland.

Before appearing in the garden, Mr Caldwell had a private audience with the King.

He then walked down the steps inside the grounds of the castle and took his place on the large lawn.

The senior detective, who has led many of the PSNI’s most high-profile investigations, looked well and stood throughout the event. As she left the party, Camilla spent several minutes talking with Mr Caldwell.

Also present at the event in Hillsborough was Daithi Mac Gabhann’s father Mairtin, who led the campaign to change organ donation laws in Northern Ireland, and who got the opportunity to meet Charles.

“He was asking about the lack of donors, and to be honest, he was there for ages,” said Mairtin.

“The big thing that I’m happy that I said to him was that not only is there a lack of donors, but paediatric organ donation is what we’re about and trying to normalise that.

“He gave us his full support and was asking about Daithi. It was great to hear that especially around the paediatric organ donation he wasn’t shocked or anything, he just said, keep going and keep doing what you’re doing.

“He was very personable, it was a proper chat, not just a shake hands, an introduction and away. He seemed very interested in Daithi’s story, and I said one day he can meet him. He said absolutely.

“Unfortunately it was over-18s or else I would have had him with me.”