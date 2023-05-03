DCI John Caldwell investigation: Item of clothing seized after search in Co Tyrone

Police investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell have seized clothing.

It follows a search in Co Tyrone on Wednesday.

PSNI officers conducted the search within the vicinity of the Loughmacrory Road, Mountfield, and seized the item of clothing for further forensic examination.

Mr Caldwell was seriously injured when he was shot by dissident republicans at a sports centre in Omagh.

He was only released from hospital nearly two months later to continue his recovery.

Mr Caldwell was off duty when he was shot several times by two masked men on February 22.

He had been putting balls in a car after coaching a youth sports team.

He suffered life-changing injuries in the attack, which happened in front of his young son and has been blamed on dissident republicans.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a hospital visit to the senior detective while in Northern Ireland last month. The PM later said that Mr Caldwell had told him that “we can’t go back” to Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

Police believe the dissident republican group the New IRA was behind the shooting.

An admission of responsibility was made in a typed statement taped to a wall beside shops in the Creggan estate in Londonderry.