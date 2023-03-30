DCI John Caldwell: Man (60) arrested in Belfast in attempted murder investigation

A 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

The man was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He was arrested following the search of a property in Belfast, and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Mr Caldwell was shot multiple times outside an Omagh sports complex after taking a children's football training session on February 22.

He has been transferred out of intensive care, but remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The last person to be arrested over a New IRA claim of responsibility for his attempted murder was a 36-year-old man, who was detained by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit in Londonderry on Tuesday, March 21.

He was released on that same day.

PSNI Detective Inspector O’Flaherty said the arrest shows the force’s continued commitment to targeting the activities of the New IRA, who are being blamed for the attack.

Independent charity Crimestoppers are currently offering a £150,000 reward for information which will lead to conviction of those responsible.