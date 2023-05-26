DCI John Caldwell: New CCTV footage of cars driven by gunmen released as 11 people arrested

A senior detective has revealed that officers believed John Caldwell would die the night he was shot as police released CCTV footage and images of cars involved in the murder bid.

It follows the arrest of 11 people in Omagh and Coalisland on Friday morning in what detectives have described as a “significant development” in the “complex and difficult” investigation.

Seven of the suspects detained under the Terrorism Act – nine men and two women aged between 21 and 72 – and taken to Musgrave’s Serious Crime Suite – have been arrested previously.

A total of 28 arrests, involving 21 individuals, have now been made as investigators continue to trawl through 400,000 hours of CCTV footage. hundreds of pieces of evidence and information provided by over 300 witnesses.

DCI John Caldwell: CCTV appeal

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan released new CCTV footage and photographs of a number of cars used by the gunmen and others involved on the night of, and prior to, the attack at a sports complex in Omagh on February 22.

Fiesta one.

“As John was packing up after coaching a youth football team, he was shot multiple times and, when he fell to the ground, the gunmen continued to fire at him in front of terrified children and parents, and, disturbingly, in front of John’s young son,” he said.

“My investigation has progressed and I now believe a black Mercedes Benz C-Class (W204) 4-door saloon (2007/8 – 2014) was used as an operational vehicle by the New IRA both before and immediately after the attack when it was used to transport the gunmen and others away from the site of the burned out Ford Fiesta in Raculpa Road, referred to as Fiesta One.

Mercedes.

“I am appealing for information about who was in this black Mercedes vehicle, where it was before the shooting and where it went afterwards. I know it travelled in a convoy on the Drumnakilly Road headed towards Omagh at 5.43pm on the 22nd with the two blue Ford Fiestas before the attack took place.

“I am also releasing new images today of the two Ford Fiestas.

“The new photograph of Fiesta One shows it leaving Barrack Street in Coalisland at 4.55pm on the afternoon of the shooting and travelling to Omagh. It had registration number MGZ 6242, and was fitted with false plates, FRZ 8414, prior to the attack.

Fiesta two.

"We know this vehicle left the sports complex and turned left onto the Killyclogher Road immediately after the shooting. It then travelled past Glendale Service Station to the Racolpa Road where it was abandoned and set on fire. We believe it travelled into Coalisland around 10pm on the previous night, the 21st.”

Police also released a new image of Fiesta Two, registration number RLZ 9805, with a missing alloy hubcap seen at 2.00pm at Tamnamore Park and Ride on the day of the attempted murder.

"I need to know where it travelled to from here before being burned out in Ardboe Industrial Estate the following day, Thursday 23rd February,” Mr Corrigan said.

“I am appealing to anyone who has information about the movements of these vehicles, or the people within them, to contact police or Crimestoppers anonymously. No piece of information is too small.

“The Crimestoppers charity is offering one of the largest rewards of £150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the attempted murder.”

Mr Caldwell was discharged from hospital in April.

The high-profile detective had been recovering in hospital in Derry where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited his bedside.

This week he met the King and Queen on their two-day visit to Northern Ireland when he attended an event at Hillsborough Castle

Mr Corrigan confirmed that Mr Caldwell is recovering well despite suffering life changing injuries as a result of being shot multiple times.

“John is making a really good and steady recovery compared to where we were the night he was shot when me and the investigation team feared he would die,” he added.

"It was treated as a potential murder from the beginning of the investigation.

"John is making a good recovery and we are all delighted he was well enough to attend the garden party.”

Mr Corrigan said police remain convinced the attack was carried out by the dissident republicans who may have collaborated with an organised crime gang.

"The New IRA have claimed responsibility for the attack and I believe the New IRA carried out the attack,” he said.

"One of my lines of enquiry is that they may have received support from criminals.”

The lead detective and head of Serious Crime Branch said the probe is now at the stage where police want to present the evidence to the 11 individuals who have been detained.

“We need to make sure we bring those vile individuals who tried to murder him to justice,” he added.