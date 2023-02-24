DCI John Caldwell: Officer shot in Omagh behind NI’s most high-profile investigations

DCI John Caldwell is one of the PSNI's most senior police officers.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell is one of the most senior police officers in Northern Ireland.

Well known inside and outside the service, Mr Caldwell often faces the media during major investigations.

Mr Caldwell has led a number of major investigations both into dissident republican terrorism and drug-related organised crime.

It is understood he received a number of threats in the past due to his investigations linked to dissident republicanism.

Appearing in front of journalists, television cameras and photographers, the officer, who was shot a number of times on Wednesday night in Omagh, answers some of the most difficult questions put to him by the media.

Mr Caldwell was the original lead investigating officer into the murder of Natalie McNally, who was killed in her Lurgan home on December 18.

Natalie, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was beaten and stabbed, and suffered defensive wounds.

More recently, Mr Caldwell was the leading investigating officer into the fatal shooting of Shane Whitla in Lurgan.

The 39-year-old father of four was gunned down in an alleyway off Woodville Street in the Co Armagh town on January 12. He made his way to Lord Lurgan Park where he was found dead.

Speaking to the media at Lurgan Police Station just a day after the shooting, Mr Caldwell stood next to his colleague, Superintendent Kellie McMillan, and gave details of the attack.

“Our investigation is at a very early stage and we are working to establish the circumstances of Shane Whitla’s brutal murder,” he said.

“Shane leaves loved ones behind, including four children. There’s no possible justification for this murder.

“Shane was shot a number of times, including once in the back. No one should protect the person responsible.

“I am aware of speculation in the local community that this may be linked to the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan before Christmas. This is not the case.”

Mr Caldwell was also involved in the investigation into the gangland murder of Mark Lovell in Newry.

Mr Lovell (58) was shot up to 15 times at close range inside his car near his home in Ardcarn Park on December 1.

In an appeal to the public, Mr Caldwell said: “The attack took place just after 6pm on Thursday, December 1.

“This was a time when people would have been coming home from work, and when families would have been out and about. Anyone – any child, neighbour or passer-by – could all too easily have been seriously injured or killed.”

In 2021, Mr Caldwell renewed an appeal into the 2011 murder of PSNI Constable Ronan Kerr.

Constable Kerr, a 25-year-old Catholic police officer, was killed when a bomb exploded under his car outside his apartment in Highfield Close in Omagh.

Dissident republicans are believed to be responsible.

“Ten years ago today, Ronan left his home to travel to work,” Mr Caldwell said at the time.

“Despicably, people living in his own community planned and plotted to kill him simply because he was a police officer bravely going out every day to protect people and make communities safer places to live and work.

“No one deserves to be murdered because of how they earn their respectable living and I would ask those living in the Omagh area, who know vital information about the bomb attack and those involved, to bring it forward to police on this 10 year anniversary.

“It is never too late to do the right thing.”