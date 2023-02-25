DCI John Caldwell: Pensioner arrested in shooting probe after PSNI granted extra time to quiz four of six suspects

DCI John Caldwell was shot in Omagh on Wednesday. Pic by Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph

A 71-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

The pensioner was arrested in Omagh under the Terrorism Act on Saturday night and is being quizzed in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Five other suspects aged 22, 38, 43, 45 and 47 years old, remain in custody.

It comes after police were granted more time to question four men in connection with the shooting in Omagh on Wednesday.

On Saturday a court in Belfast granted an extension to the detention of the suspects, aged 22, 38, 45 and 47, until 10pm on Tuesday.

Mr Caldwell remains critically ill in hospital after being shot multiple times.

The senior PSNI officer was targeted by two gunmen in front of his young son outside the Youth Sport Omagh centre on Killyclogher Road at around 8pm after coaching an under-15s football team.

Meanwhile more than 1,000 people took part in a vigil and a demonstration to show support for Mr Caldwell who was off-duty when he was gunned down.

A walk of solidarity was organised by Beragh Swifts FC where the 48-year-old is a volunteer youth coach.

The Dervaghroy Road in the village was closed a short time later following the discovery of a suspicious object which is being examined by police.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area.

Those attending a rally in Omagh held posters which read "no going back! Unite against paramilitary violence".

The main street of the town was brought to a standstill as crowds assembled in front of the courthouse to show solidarity with Mr Caldwell.

They gathered a short distance from where a 1998 dissident republican bomb killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland has previously said Mr Caldwell has suffered life-changing injuries.

Detectives believe that dissident republican group the New IRA was responsible for the shooting which happened in the car park of the sports complex while the victim loaded footballs into the boot of his car.