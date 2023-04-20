DCI John Caldwell: Senior PSNI officer shot by New IRA discharged from hospital

DCI Caldwell has been released from hospital.

Politicians have welcomed the news that a senior detective gunned down by dissident republican gunmen has been discharged from hospital, almost two months after he was shot and left critically injured.

The PSNI said Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell left hospital on Thursday to continue his recovery.

"We would ask that John and his family are given privacy at this time,” a PSNI spokesperson added.

Mr Caldwell was off duty when he was shot several times by two masked men at a sports centre in Omagh, Co Tyrone on February 22.

He had been putting balls in a car after coaching a youth sports team when he was targeted.

New IRA ‘primary focus’ in probe into shooting of senior police officer

He suffered life-changing injuries in the attack, which happened in front of his young son and has been blamed on dissident republicans.

Mr Caldwell was critically ill for some time at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry.

The attack in February united political leaders in condemnation.

There were also public rallies to show solidarity with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne, Mr Caldwell and his family.

Last night, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson tweeted: “Best wishes to DCI John Caldwell as he continues his recovery.

"Wonderful to see progress in his condition. I recently had the honour of meeting John’s wife and son and as a family they continue to be in our prayers.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Alan Chambers tweeted: “Good news. Hope he continues to grow stronger with his family around him.”

Independent unionist MLA Claire Sugden added: “Best wishes to DCI Caldwell and his family as he continues recovery.”

On Wednesday, it emerged Mr Caldwell had told the Prime Minister last week from his hospital bed that “we can’t go back” to Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a hospital visit to the senior detective while in Northern Ireland last week.

At a dinner in Hillsborough on Wednesday night to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the Prime Minister said they agreed that Northern Ireland cannot go back to its violent history.

Mr Sunak told guests they were gathered to mark a “truly extraordinary achievement” in the 1998 accord which largely brought the Troubles to an end.

“Last week I visited a man who has dedicated himself to building that future, a policeman, a father, a husband, a children’s football coach: DCI John Caldwell,” he said.

“We sat together and talked about the society he loves and about his ordeal. He told me, ‘We can’t go back’."

Police believe the dissident republican group the New IRA was behind the attack.

An admission of responsibility for the shooting was made in a typed statement taped to a wall beside shops in the Creggan estate in Derry.