DCI John Caldwell: Three Derry men refused bail over claim of responsibility charge linked to ‘heinous’ New IRA attack

William McDonnell (left) and Tiarnan McFadden (right) are two of three men who appeared at court in Derry

Three men charged over the admission of responsibility linked to the attempted murder of one of Northern Ireland's top detectives have been refused bail.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February in front of his young son.

William Martin McDonnell, 36 of Balane Pass in Derry, is charged with possessing an article, namely a document containing an admission of responsibility for the attempted murder of John Caldwell on February 26, 2023.

He is also charged with making a further threat to police, in circumstances which gave rise to a reasonable suspicion that his possession was for a purpose connected with the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism.

Caolan Robert Brogan, 23, of Bluebellhill Gardens and Tiarnan McFadden, 25, of Carnhill in the city also face the same charge.

Mr Caldwell was severely injured in the shooting outside a leisure centre on February 22.

The off-duty detective had just finished coaching a youth football team and was putting footballs into his car when masked gunmen approached him.

DCI John Caldwell.

The New IRA admitted responsibility for the shooting, with police investigating if the group may have been assisted by members of a loyalist drug gang.

A typed letter admitting responsibility later appeared taped to shops in the Creggan estate.

Police objected to bail saying there is a risk of reoffending and of interfering with the police investigation by ordering others to dispose of evidence.

The court heard this was a “very sophisticated” PSNI operation with the suspects being tracked by “covert officers on the ground and covert officers in the sky”.

A PSNI officer said there were telecommunications between the men on the night in question prior to individuals being monitored on CCTV and aerial footage close to Central Drive where the claim was posted around 8.23pm.

The admission of responsibility was posted on the internet around 8.43pm, according to police.

McFadden and Brogan are alleged to have stuck the poster on a wall at Central Drive in Creggan and McDonnell accused of assisting them.

They were said to have been captured on CCTV at McDonnell’s partner’s address at Circular Road before entering an address across the street and exiting with a bucket alleged to have contained wallpaper paste to fix the statement to the wall.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said McDonnell has a record including for possession of articles for use in terrorism in 2012 and 2014 and is on the counter-terrorism register for ten years.

He also has a conviction for taking part in an un-notified procession and having clothing linked to a proscribed organisation.

And is also the subject of two further investigations in relation to a punishment-style shooting and the placement of IRA signage in the Creggan area.

McFadden has a conviction for wearing clothing or having articles in support of a proscribed organisation and those for assaulting police, disorderly behaviour and obstruction.

He’s being investigated in relation to the firing of gunshots at Meenan Square in August 2022 and a bomb hoax at Brandywell stadium in February 2023 when President Michael D Higgins was in attendance.

Brogan has a conviction for wearing clothing or having articles in support of a proscribed organisation and for assaulting police and disorderly behaviour.

There are no other investigations in respect of the 23-year-old.

Representing McDonnell defence solicitor Paddy McGurk said the prosecution case is “very, very weak indeed” and believes there is “no sufficient evidence to charge” him.

William McDonnell

He was initially arrested on March 26 when he made a full statement and was released without charge and Mr McGurk believes that situation hasn’t changed.

There was said to be contact between McDonnell and Brogan about an hour before the alleged incident but he argued it had “no subversive content”, but comments such as “home now, boss”.

That was followed by a phone call with Brogan and that he had a role in assisting the other defendants.

Brogan has also been interviewed twice and Mr McGurk said a written statement was provided to police denying the offences.

The defence solicitor said there is an issue with identification evidence given the incident occurred “in the dark of night”.

And, he added, it us unclear what the individuals at the wall are doing in the footage or when exactly the letter was put up.

Seeking bail, Mr McGurk said his clients are suitable candidates for bail and sureties could be provided.

Defence solicitor for McFadden, Mr Derwin Harvey said his client fundraises for the Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association (IRPWA) and looks after billboards for them.

He told the court McFadden was removing graffiti from a billboard at Central Drive on the night in question.

Tiarnan McFadden

Mr Harvey contended that with many police officers on the ground one of them should have intervened on February 26.

“God knows who stuck it to the wall,” he said. “There is no evidence of who, where, what and when it was stuck to the wall.”

It was argued that the quality of aerial footage is poor.

Police admitted the defendants can’t be identified in footage but said the men were identified on the ground at Circular Road before the incident, aerial footage tracks them to Creggan and captures them when the bucket is returned to Circular Drive.

McFadden also places himself in the Central Drive area.

Refusing bail primarily due to a risk of reoffending, District Judge Barney McElholm described it as an “extremely serious” case linked to the “absolutely heinous attack” on DCI Caldwell.

He said that despite being admitted by the New IRA, a large part of the planning involved an organised crime gang, heavily involved in the drugs trade.

Judge McElholm added: "Clearly these people are closely associated with an organisation or organisations who have no respect for the law.”

The men will appear via video link again on August 3.