DCI John Caldwell: Two men released following questioning in attempted murder investigation

Two men – aged 33 and 57 years old – arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, have been released following questioning.

On Friday, detectives had been granted more time to question both men in relation to the shooting of DCI Caldwell in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh on Wednesday, February 22.

DCI Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition at Altnagelvin Hospital.

He was shot multiple times in front of his young son outside an Omagh sports centre after he finished coaching and underage football session.

The 57-year-old that has been released is reported to be a republican from north Belfast, whilst the 33-year-old is a member of the loyalist community from Omagh.

Investigating officers claim the attack was a joint enterprise with New IRA gunmen carrying out the shooting assisted by criminals from the Protestant community who provided weapons and targeting information.

The Sunday Life has revealed that the hit on the senior officer was sanctioned by a drug gang associated to a currently imprisoned cocaine baron, who previously served as a prison officer and British soldier.

There has further been condemnation after the political wing of the New IRA called the gunmen who attempted to murder the senior police officer “republican revolutionaries”.

The New IRA admitted responsibility with a statement that was posted on a wall in the Creggan area of Derry.

Four of the men arrested for the attempted murder are members of the political group. They were released without charge last week.

Major Investigation Team detectives continue to ask for the public’s help and would appeal to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.

Detectives are also highlighting a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police. The reward is offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for John’s attempted murder. Contact the charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S03-PO1