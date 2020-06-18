Deactivated WW2 grenade sparks south Belfast security alert
A security alert that resulted in several homes being evacuated in south Belfast was the result of a deactivated World War Two grenade, police have said.
Police received a report of a suspicious object at Haywood Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
Ammunition technical officers attended the scene and homes were evacuated.
A PSNI spokesperson said the object was later found to be an old, deactivated and non-viable World War Two grenade, which was removed from the area.
Picures from the scene show officers examining the boot of a car, however it is unclear at this stage if the grenade was inside in the vehicle.