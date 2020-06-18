Deactivated WW2 grenade sparks south Belfast security alert

ATO at the scene of a security alert in Haywood Avenue, south Belfast on June 18th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A security alert that resulted in several homes being evacuated in south Belfast was the result of a deactivated World War Two grenade, police have said.

Police received a report of a suspicious object at Haywood Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Ammunition technical officers attended the scene and homes were evacuated.

A PSNI spokesperson said the object was later found to be an old, deactivated and non-viable World War Two grenade, which was removed from the area.

Picures from the scene show officers examining the boot of a car, however it is unclear at this stage if the grenade was inside in the vehicle.