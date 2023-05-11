Dead foxes being investigated by PSNI in Co Down

Police are investigating after report of a number of dead animals being found in Newtownards earlier this week (PA). — © Niall Carson

The discovery of dead foxes in Co Down has prompted a police investigation.

Officers are making enquiries following the report of a number of dead animals being found in Newtownards earlier this week.

They are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident on Tower Road to determine if any offences have been committed.

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact 101 quoting reference number 2309-09/05/23,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Where any member of the public suspects an animal has been unlawfully killed or harmed, it should be reported to the Police Service of Northern Ireland immediately.

"For more information on wildlife crime, what to look for and how to report any potential incidents visit www.wildlifecrimeni.org.”