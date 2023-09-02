Dead whale washes up on NI beach

The whale was found at Ballymacormick Point. Stock photo.

A dead whale has washed up on a Northern Ireland beach.

The remains of the mammal were found on the shoreline near Bangor, Co Down.

Access paths to Ballymacormick Point have been closed.

The National Trust said removing the whale, which it described as a health and safety risk, would be “challenging”.

It posted about the grim discovery on the Strangford Lough & Ards Peninsula Facebook page on Saturday morning.

It stated: “We have had to temporarily close public access to Ballymacormick Point due to the presence of a dead whale.

“As this poses a health and safety risk, please follow all signage and avoid the area. As always, dogs should be kept on leads.

"Given the difficulty of the terrain and size of the whale, this is a challenging removal process. We appreciate your understanding and support."