Deadline approaching for free school meal and uniform grant applications – all you need to know about applying

Parents and guardians across Northern Ireland have been reminded by the Education Authority (EA) to apply for free school meals and uniform grants before the deadline of July 31.

The application offers financial support to help with the cost of school lunches and paying for uniforms and other school clothing.

However, the EA warned that applications received after the deadline may not be processed in time for the start of the academic year in September.

They also said the process has changed for the coming 2022/23 year and those applying are now required to register and create an account online before applying.

How do you know if you are eligible for the payments?

The EA said to be eligible for either a uniform or free school meal grant, you must be in receipt of one of a number of benefits.

These include:

Income Support

Income Based Jobseekers’ Allowance

Income Related Employment and Support Allowance

Guarantee Element of State Pension Credit

Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit with an annual taxable household income of £16,190 or less

Universal Credit with net household earnings not exceeding £14,000 per year.

Or, that you are an Asylum Seeker supported by the Home Office Asylum Support Assessment Team (ASAT).

What documentation do I need?

When applying, you will be asked to upload proof that you are receiving a qualifying benefit - such as your Tax Credits Award Notice or your Universal Credit Payments breakdown or your Proof of Benefit letter.

They said people should request a Proof of Benefits letter from the DWP, which may take at least five days to arrive.

Once you receive the letter they advise to keep it secure and then upload a copy of the letter when applying for the free school meals and uniform.

If you receive Tax Credits or Universal Credit you do not require the above letter.

You will also need your National Insurance Number; your children's’ names, dates of births and schools they will be attending; your address, e-mail and telephone number; your bank or building society account and sort code.

How long does the application process take?

The EA said following a review of the including information, they will inform applicants of their decision within four weeks.

They said if you have not submitted the correct information they will email you, and urged people to check their email junk or spam folder.

Where do I apply?

Applications should be made on the Education Authority website at: https://www.eani.org.uk/financial-help/free-school-meals-uniform-grants/apply-for-free-school-meals-uniform-grants