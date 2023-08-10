Deadly blue green algae detected in Co Fermanagh beauty spot

The algae can prove fatal to dogs if ingested

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has warned that blue green algae has been found in a local beauty spot in the area.

The toxic algae can be fatal to dogs if they consume water that contains it, and has caused a number of dog deaths in recent years. It also poses a risk to humans.

On its website, the council said it received confirmation from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency that blue green algae had been detected in Lower Lough Erne, in the vicinity of Castle Archdale.

The council confirmed in a statement it has erected signage to alert visitors and residents to the presence of blue green algae.

It comes after the Northern Ireland Environment Agency confirmed the toxic algae’s presence in other Northern Irish areas over the last few months.

Last month, blue-green algae was spotted in Co Derry, at Downhill.

In June, pet owners were also warned to be careful following confirmation of blue-green algae in two further areas - on Lough Neagh’s shore at Washing Bay and Castlebay in Co Tyrone.

Around the same time, “small pockets” of algal bloom were confirmed by the NIEA on the Toome, Newferry and Portglenone shorelines of the River Bann.

Blue-green algae occurs naturally in streams and lakes and is normally not visible in the water, but during periods of warm, sunny weather there can be a rapid increase in numbers, known as an algal bloom.