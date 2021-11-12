Deal with my solicitor: Donaldson threatens legal action over BBC protocol protest claims

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson threatened to get his solicitor involved during a heated exchange on BBC radio after the DUP leader claimed the presenter was suggesting he had been “standing alongside loyalists protesting on the streets” over the NI protocol.

Sir Jeffrey stressed he was determined to use only peaceful and democratic means to overturn the protocol.

While the presenter, Chris Buckler, said he meant that – as loyalists had been – Mr Donaldson was also making a protest against the protocol, rejecting he inferred the politician had been “standing alongside” them, as Sir Jeffrey had suggested.

Mr Donaldson was on the Good Morning Ulster on Friday morning discussing the “instability” around the NI Protocol and the recent bus hijackings which led to a suspension of some services.

It comes as the EU and UK continue talks to amend the protocol.

Host Chris Buckler and Sir Jeffrey clashed over if it was the UK government’s apparent reluctance to trigger Article 16 or if it was the protocol itself which had led to protests, disruption and violence.

Mr Buckler put it to the MP: “People that have not been able to get buses this week because of the instability caused by loyalists who are protesting alongside you in that basically you’ve been saying the Northern Ireland protocol fundamentally needs to go and does not work which is not what businesses have been saying.”

Mr Donaldson then claimed that the radio presenter had made a “very serious comment” and threatened legal action. He called on the presenter to “correct the record".

He said: “You accused me of standing alongside loyalist protesters on the streets protesting, you will have to deal with my solicitor on this or you will let me comment.”

Mr Buckler responded: “Not at all, I didn’t, I said that you alongside loyalists have been criticising the Northern Ireland protocol.”

The DUP leader insisted the broadcaster had used the word “protest”.

“Well, you are protesting against the Northern Ireland protocol aren’t you?,” Mr Buckler stepped in.

Sir Jeffrey explained: “No, I am opposing it through peaceful and political means” with the BBC presenter agreeing adding: “Absolutely and I wouldn’t say anything else.”

Mr Donaldson continued: “You said I was standing alongside loyalists protesting, I have been using purely democratic political means and I have encouraged others to do the same, and that’s what we need to be doing now, we need to be focusing on the politics, we need to be focusing on the negotiations, violence and instability on our streets is not the way forward to deal with this it has to be with using the political and democratic process.”

He added: “I am entitled to oppose the protocol by peaceful and political means and I encourage others to do likewise and I think if we focus now on getting an outcome we can make progress, but to be clear, and to answer your earlier question, if progress is not made then I do expect the UK Government to trigger Article 16 because that is the right thing to do to resolve these issues.”

The protocol is the means by which a hard border is avoided on the island of Ireland. It sees Northern Ireland continue to follow EU rules, and thus it creates a de facto sea border with GB, which has angered unionists and sparked protests.

The DUP has been opposed to the protocol and Sir Jeffrey has threatened to withdraw his party from the Executive should issues around it not be resolved.

Sunday’s bus hijacking in Rathcoole was the fourth attack on public transport in Northern Ireland this year and follows on from an incident the previous week which saw a bus destroyed in Newtownards.

Four men have been arrested in relation to the hijacking in Newtownards with police confirming the UVF was responsible.

It has been claimed both attacks were part of a campaign to mark the passing of a DUP deadline at the start of the month for resolving the NI Protocol issues.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has indicated progress has been made on the matter, although increasingly the EU and DUP look further apart with suggestions mounting the UK could act and trigger Article 16 – a mechanism to bypass some of the provisions in the protocol.

The BBC and DUP have been asked if they would like to respond further.