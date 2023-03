It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas in Belfast City Centre as Santa’s Post Office, brought to you by Belfast One Christmas Days, opens its doors at 2 Royal Avenue on 19 November until 23 December.

Little ones can join Santa’s elves, provided by c21 Theatre Company, and will be able to enjoy free activities such as arts and crafts and design their own special letter to Santa.