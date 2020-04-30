Death not treated as suspicious after man's body found near Hillsborough

Police and forensic officers at the scene of a man’s death on the Dromore Road in Hillsborough yesterday

Police have confirmed that a post mortem examination is to be carried out following the sudden death of a man in Co Down yesterday morning.

An investigation was launched by the police after the body of the man was discovered in the Dromore Road area of Hillsborough.

PSNI and forensic officers remained at the scene for most of the day as extensive investigations were carried out.

However, it was later confirmed that the man's death was not being treated as suspicious at this time.

A PSNI spokesman yesterday said: "Police are currently at the scene of a sudden death of a man in the Dromore Road, Hillsborough, this morning.

"A post mortem is due to be carried out but at this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious."

SDLP Lagan Valley MLA, Pat Catney was among those who expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

The Assembly member commented: "This is incredibly sad news for people to wake up to on a Wednesday morning.

"A loss of any kind is always tragic, but at times like this, the pain will be exacerbated by not being able to have a usual funeral.

"I want to send my condolences to the family of the gentleman who has died as they mourn this sad loss.

"His loved ones will be in my thoughts and prayers."

Local DUP councillor Caleb McCready said: "Our thoughts and prayers are very much with the relatives of this man at this terrible time.

"With the current coronavirus restrictions in place, this tragedy is made 10 times worse given that funerals have to be held in limited numbers and people are unable to fully grieve."