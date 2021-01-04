Death of Belfast teen Conor Kerr 'not suspicious'

The death of a teenager in the Twinbrook area of west Belfast is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

A PSNI investigation was launched after the body of a male teenager was recovered from a river in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A 19-year-old arrested on suspicion of "assault occasioning actual bodily harm" has been released pending further enquiries.

On Sunday evening, police added that a post mortem examination had been carried out and that they were now awaiting the results of toxicology and further test results.

It is understood that the family of west Belfast teenager Conor Kerr have been informed.

Police had issued a missing persons appeal on New Year's Day after he was last seen the previous evening at around 8pm in the Summerhill Road area while wearing navy Adidas bottoms, a navy Adidas jumper, grey coat and a white cap.

It's reported that his body was discovered on a river bank beside St Colm's High School in the Summerhill area of Twinbrook, close to his home in Jasmine Corner.

A family notice described the teenager as the dearly beloved son of Conor and Danielle as well as the much loved brother of Caoimhe and Lee.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions in place the house and funeral are to remain strictly private.

West Belfast MLA Orlaithi Flynn said: "The discovery of the body of a teenager in Twinbrook is a shock to the local community. A police investigation into the incident are underway and should be allowed to continue unhindered.

"My sympathies are with the family, friends and loved ones of the young man who has died at this time. Anyone with information on the incident should bring it forward to the PSNI."

Sinn Fein councillor Daniel Baker added: "I am heartbroken by the news of a child being found dead in Twinbrook.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."